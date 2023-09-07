If last month felt unusually hot, you were not mistaken. August 2023 went into the record books as the hottest ever in Galveston with observations going back to 1872.
The monthly average was 88.6 degrees at the National Weather Service site at Scholes International Airport Field in Galveston, reflecting a trend evident over the past couple of decades, with all 10 of the hottest Augusts coming since 1999.
The August heat capped a two-month long heat wave, with the previous month bringing the third hottest July on record, with an 86.5 degree average in Galveston.
On the mainland, the August average at the National Weather Service Office in League City/Dickinson was also a record setting 88.6 degrees, with the 107-degree high on Aug. 27 shattering the record at that location.
The excessive heat reflects a long-term trend toward warmer temperatures overall and hotter summers. With seasonal temperatures increasing 2.4 degrees from the averages recorded from 1941 to 1970.
The increase in summer temperatures is dramatically evident in the yearly increase in 90-degree-plus temperatures in Galveston.
In the decade from 1971 to 1980, Galveston averaged 11.3 days a year with temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher. From 2011 to 2020, the figure had risen to 77.1 90 degree plus days annually.
Continuing this trend, there were 78 days of 90 degree or higher temperatures in 2021, 98 such days in 2022 and 81 days of 90 degree or higher temperatures so far this year with more such days projected through the rest of this month.
According to the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service, this month so far has been the fourth warmest start for September, with an average temperature of 87.8 degrees in Galveston, which is 3.6 degrees above normal. The warmest start ever, through the first six days of the month, was 89 degrees in September 2020 with records dating back to 1874.
Unfortunately, a prolonged drought has compounded the damage to vegetation with the area classified as having “extreme drought conditions,” the highest classification of drought severity.
From June 1 through Sept. 6, the National Weather Service Office in League City/Dickinson has recorded 12.77 inches less of rain than would normally be expected for that time span. Likewise, Galveston has recorded 9.04 inches less precipitation than expected.
While scattered showers and thundershowers Monday and Tuesday brought minor relief to parts of the county, the rainfall has been far less than would be needed to put a serious dent in the drought.
Rainfall is expected to taper off as we move into to late week, along with warmer than normal temperatures, although there might be a glimmer of hope for next week.
Globally, August was 1.5C above pre-industrial averages. There’s a very good chance that 2023 will be the hottest year ever recorded – it’s already the second hottest. Soon we’ll have year-round worldwide average warming of 1.5C, and beyond. The world’s oceans are the hottest ever recorded.
A precipice of disastrous climate change is plainly in sight now – and apparently, we’re content to march right over the edge into the abyss. Without much more aggressive anti-carbon measures warming won’t stop at 1.5C, or 2C, or even 3C. And we know from the records of Earth’s past locked away in ice and ocean cores what that means.
I’ve been reading a fascinating book about Greenland called “The Ice at the End of the World: An Epic Journey into Greenland's Buried Past and Our Perilous Future” by Jon Gertner. It’s the kind of book that I love – the kind that mixes science with the adventures of its heroes. The book documents the scientific exploration of Greenland from Robert Peary’s famous expedition to modern times. A good bit of the book is about the development of the technology of ice coring and the amazing climate records that those cores are revealing.
The most amazing so far (I’m only halfway through the book) is the fact that previous climate transitions from ice age to interglacial and back again often occurred not gradually over 1000s of years, but within a single century, or even a single lifetime. Once the climate begins to swing, positive feedback accelerates the process.
Anyone who is curious about how we know what we know about climate change should read this book.
Greenland contains enough ice to raise sea levels by 25 feet. And it’s already been melting for decades. Not surprisingly, it’s now melting faster than ever – and not just at the edges, but across 50% of Greenland’s interior ice sheet. It's the proverbial canary in the coal mine. And it's dying.
