If last month felt unusually hot, you were not mistaken. August 2023 went into the record books as the hottest ever in Galveston with observations going back to 1872.

The monthly average was 88.6 degrees at the National Weather Service site at Scholes International Airport Field in Galveston, reflecting a trend evident over the past couple of decades, with all 10 of the hottest Augusts coming since 1999.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Globally, August was 1.5C above pre-industrial averages. There’s a very good chance that 2023 will be the hottest year ever recorded – it’s already the second hottest. Soon we’ll have year-round worldwide average warming of 1.5C, and beyond. The world’s oceans are the hottest ever recorded.

A precipice of disastrous climate change is plainly in sight now – and apparently, we’re content to march right over the edge into the abyss. Without much more aggressive anti-carbon measures warming won’t stop at 1.5C, or 2C, or even 3C. And we know from the records of Earth’s past locked away in ice and ocean cores what that means.

I’ve been reading a fascinating book about Greenland called “The Ice at the End of the World: An Epic Journey into Greenland's Buried Past and Our Perilous Future” by Jon Gertner. It’s the kind of book that I love – the kind that mixes science with the adventures of its heroes. The book documents the scientific exploration of Greenland from Robert Peary’s famous expedition to modern times. A good bit of the book is about the development of the technology of ice coring and the amazing climate records that those cores are revealing.

The most amazing so far (I’m only halfway through the book) is the fact that previous climate transitions from ice age to interglacial and back again often occurred not gradually over 1000s of years, but within a single century, or even a single lifetime. Once the climate begins to swing, positive feedback accelerates the process.

Anyone who is curious about how we know what we know about climate change should read this book.

Greenland contains enough ice to raise sea levels by 25 feet. And it’s already been melting for decades. Not surprisingly, it’s now melting faster than ever – and not just at the edges, but across 50% of Greenland’s interior ice sheet. It's the proverbial canary in the coal mine. And it's dying.

