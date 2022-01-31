Showers and thundershowers likely. High 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Weather this week will start out with a bang as showers and thunderstorms bring 1-2 inches of rain to Galveston County later today, with a few spots receiving 3-4 inches. The rain is associated with an upper-level low moving eastward across Texas combined with a developing surface low and warm front along the Texas coast.
Currently a Flood Watch is in effect for areas just west and southwest of Galveston County, with urban street flooding possible in those areas receiving excessive rainfall.
While rain should move out of our area by tomorrow, another round of moderate rain is likely as the strong cold front rolls into the area Wednesday night and early Thursday with another with another inch or so of rain expected.
This next cold front is expected to bring the coldest temperatures so far this winter to Galveston County with low temperatures currently projected in the upper-20’s for inland areas of the County, including League City and Friendswood. Temperatures around 32° at the coast, bringing Galveston its first freeze of the season.
The good news is that conditions should dry out for the weekend and that temperatures will slowly rise. It will not be a “warm up” of the kind we are used to, but temperatures should increase to normal to slightly above normal for this time. In other words, look for a seasonably cool weekend.
(4) comments
Jeez Stan, you are an island treasure, but couldn't you give us a happier forecast? )))
Wish I could. However, the best I can do is that this will not be as bad as the freeze of February, 2021[smile]
I can't find any other forecasts with 32 degrees or less for 7 days. Lowest I can find for Galveston is 35 degrees on Friday???
My NOAA weather app shows 32 for early Friday AM. Between about 6 and 8 AM. On the east end.
