Weather this week will start out with a bang as showers and thunderstorms bring 1-2 inches of rain to Galveston County later today, with a few spots receiving 3-4 inches. The rain is associated with an upper-level low moving eastward across Texas combined with a developing surface low and warm front along the Texas coast.

Current upper-level weather map

Current upper-level weather map
Surface forecast map for late tonight and early tomorrow

Surface forecast map for late tonight and early tomorrow

Currently a Flood Watch is in effect for areas just west and southwest of Galveston County, with urban street flooding possible in those areas receiving excessive rainfall.

Flood Watch in Effect Today
Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook

While rain should move out of our area by tomorrow, another round of moderate rain is likely as the strong cold front rolls into the area Wednesday night and early Thursday with another with another inch or so of rain expected.

24-Hour Day 3 QPF

This next cold front is expected to bring the coldest temperatures so far this winter to Galveston County with low temperatures currently projected in the upper-20’s for inland areas of the County, including League City and Friendswood. Temperatures around 32° at the coast, bringing Galveston its first freeze of the season.

Loop showing the probability of freezing temperatures this week: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/prob32/prob32.html

Day 4 Minimum Temperature

The good news is that conditions should dry out for the weekend and that temperatures will slowly rise. It will not be a “warm up” of the kind we are used to, but temperatures should increase to normal to slightly above normal for this time. In other words, look for a seasonably cool weekend.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Walter Dannenmaier

Jeez Stan, you are an island treasure, but couldn't you give us a happier forecast? )))

Report Add Reply
Stan Blazyk Staff
Stan Blazyk

Wish I could. However, the best I can do is that this will not be as bad as the freeze of February, 2021[smile]

Report Add Reply
BillyC333
Bill Cochrane

I can't find any other forecasts with 32 degrees or less for 7 days. Lowest I can find for Galveston is 35 degrees on Friday???

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

My NOAA weather app shows 32 for early Friday AM. Between about 6 and 8 AM. On the east end.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription