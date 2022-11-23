Holiday weekend looking soggy By STAN BLAZYK Stan Blazyk Author email Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The latest models suggest that the pesky upper-level low to our west may be slower to move out of our area than previously thought.This means that rainfall totals through Saturday will be higher and that precipitation could persist Saturday and maybe into Saturday evening.Upper-level forecast map for Saturday: Surface weather projections for Thursday through Saturday: Some severe thunderstorms and street flooding will be possible as the system slowly tracks off to the east. Be sure to monitor conditions and pay attention to local forecasts if you are planning to drive much this weekend.If there is any good news with this, Sunday is still expected to be sunny and seasonably cool. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Forecast Weekend Precipitation Meteorology Weather Evening Total Map Stan Blazyk Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade. Author email Follow Stan Blazyk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston city council considers exporting homelessKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputyStagecoach Saloon races toward Texas City; car wash rivals pick up pace on islandInn at the Waterpark in Galveston badly damaged by fireTwo arrested after catalytic converter theft in Friendswood, police saidTexas City OKs apartment demolition after years of litigationHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinMan dies of gunshot wounds near Kemah, Sheriff saidRenowned Galveston shop owner Ronnie Maceo dies from car crash injuries, family saysGalveston school board approves Ball High renderings CollectionsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (102) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (28)
