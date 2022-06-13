Plenty of sun and heat continue to bake Galveston County as we move into mid-June and heat indexes remain well above the 100-degree mark.

Temperatures in Galveston through Sunday are averaging 86.6 degrees, which, if the month ended now, would give the island its third consecutive warmest month ever. Temperatures are running a little cooler on the mainland, but League City is still averaging 1.7 degrees above normal as well.

ww1.png

There's a slight chance we might see some precipitation and slightly cooler temperatures later this week as a weak mid-level disturbance tracks to our north and a deeper surge of moisture reaches the upper coast.

Overall, any rainfall amounts are expected to be relatively light, but this seems to be our best bet for rain anytime soon.

Friday forecast map:

ww2.gif

Friday through Sunday precipitation outlook:

ww3.gif

Meanwhile, the Tropics are becoming more active with a couple of systems near development in the eastern Pacific south of Mexico and an area of low-pressure having potential in the southwest Caribbean Sea.

ww4.png
ww5.png

The latest GPS model has this system moving into Central America by Saturday with another system brewing in the western Caribbean a couple of weeks from now.

ww6.gif
ww7.gif

So far, most models hint that most development will stay well south or east of our area as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. Still, this region will bear watching as we move into mid and late June.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

