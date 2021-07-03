Dark clouds rolled into Galveston County yesterday evening providing the first hint of a pattern change that bring showers and thunderstorms to the area from later today into early next week.
Several factors, including a stalled cold front boundary north of the Houston-Galveston area, outflow boundaries moving southward from storms near the frontal boundary, afternoon heating and the added instability produced along the afternoon sea-breeze front and an influx of very moist air over the weekend will all contribute to enhanced shower and thunderstorm activity.
Rainfall amounts this weekend will vary widely across the area with some unlucky spots receiving excessive rainfall amounts and others somewhat lighter amounts (depending upon where the storms form and move). Generally, most spots can anticipate 1-3 inches over the next three days with the heaviest rains coming in the late afternoon and evening hours.
How much these rains will disrupt outdoor activities remains a question. While the best chances for precipitation will be in the afternoons and evenings, this will vary somewhat from place to place and day to day.
Looking further ahead, an upper-level low pressure trough, currently located to our east will eventually result in an upper-level low over Texas. This should keep rain chances in our picture through the middle of next week.
Finally, forecast models continue to keep Tropical Storm Elsa well east of our area. If this holds, there will be little impact locally other than an increase in swells if the storm moves into the far eastern Gulf of Mexico.
