A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Texas, including all of Galveston County from noon tomorrow until noon on Saturday. Total rainfall amounts of 2 ½ inches to 3 ½ inches are currently projected for Galveston County with higher totals north and west of Houston. However, there is enough uncertainty that we cannot rule out higher totals in Galveston County.
• WPC Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Some severe thunderstorms are possible as an approaching surface low, upper-level low and cold front move across the region. Wind gusts to 40-mph are possible with these storms and also in the wake of the cold front. As a result, wind advisories are likely by tomorrow.
Cold, windy conditions should move into the area on Sunday and Monday with clearing skies. Low temperatures should drop to the mid-30’s in Houston by Monday morning and into the upper-30’s to mid-40’s over Galveston County.
In line with the rapid weather changes this fall, look for moderating temperatures by the middle of next week with another round of rain likely by late Wednesday or Thursday as yet another storm system heads our way.
