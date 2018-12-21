It seems likely that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be milder than normal with temperatures running in the 60s during those two days. There is some question about the possibility of rain, especially on Christmas Day or that evening, though the best chances for rain will be off to our north and west.
Conditions locally, however, will deteriorate quickly after Christmas with wet weather prevailing through the end of the month as a deep trough moves east into the Plains.
In addition a pool of cold air that will dig in over the West, will begin to move east as we near New Year’s Day with below normal temperatures likely as the head into the New Year. Although there are some differences among the models over timing and degree of the cool-down, the good news is that it seems unlikely to bring freezing weather to our area. Nevertheless, it should be seasonably cold as January rolls around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.