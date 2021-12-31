A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the upper Texas Coast and Galveston Bay area from 6 p.m. today through 3 p.m. Saturday. This is because of brisk southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph ahead of a cold front forecast to reach the coast sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. This advisory will likely be extended on Sunday as winds turn to the west and north behind the cold front.
A Gale Watch has been issued from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon and will likely be upgraded to a Gale Warning as wind gusts to 50 mph offshore and 40 mph at the coast are likely after the frontal passage.
The front should bring the coldest temperatures so far this season with freezing temperatures likely north and west of the county and low temperatures ranging from the upper 30s at the coast to the mid- to low 30s possible over northwestern parts of the county.
The low temperatures combined with the strong winds will result in wind chills of freezing and below even at the coast and certainly over inland areas of the county.
Although milder temperatures will quickly re-appear by the middle of the week, another cold front will move through Texas and off the coast by Thursday and Friday.
Fortunately, this second front is expected to pack less of a punch than the first cold front of 2022 with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s in northwest sections of the county to the low to mid-40’s at the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.