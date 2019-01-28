Gale warnings have been issued for offshore waters from late tonight into early Tuesday as a strong cold front roars through the area tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued for the Bay and inland waters as wind gusts to 45-knots can be expected offshore, with up to 40-knots on Galveston Island.
The wind, combined with temperatures plunging into the 30’s and 40’s over the County will lead to frigid wind chills, making the temperatures feel even colder. Showers should accompany the cold front tonight, but sunny skies will appear fairly quickly behind the front. The good news is that, as with our last front, the bulk of the cold air will be off to the east, freezing temperatures are unlikely in the County, our cold snap should be fairly brief and any rain amounts should be fairly light.
Looking further ahead, both the GFS and European models are predicting near seasonal to above seasonal temperatures from late this week though early February. This is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day outlook with temperatures near 70 over projected over parts of Southeast Texas by Sunday.
Unfortunately, an influx of Gulf moisture and a developing upper-level low and trough to the west, could lead to rain this weekend. Fog formation near the coast cannot be ruled out as warm, moist air flows over chilly near-shore waters. Still, I will gladly take the fairly rapid return to milder conditions, even with fog and showers!
