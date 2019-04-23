The weather this past weekend was about as good as it gets in Southeast Texas. Sunny skies, low humidity levels, fairly light winds and cool to mild temperatures led to a picture perfect Holiday, weather-wise. Even the cold front, which had overnight lows dipping to a chilly 54° in Galveston and 47° in League City on Saturday, failed to diminish the fine weather as a strong April sun had the afternoon temperature climb back up to 72° in Galveston and 78° in League City.
Unfortunately, ideal conditions cannot last forever as change is one enduring characteristic of weather. Yet another upper-level low and trough moving in from the west, accompanied by a weak cold front will bring a very good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms cannot be completely ruled out and most models are suggesting 1-2 inches of rain for the County before the system heads off to the east.
• Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Convective Outlook
The stormy weather is expected to move out of the area by late Thursday into Friday. With drier (though only slightly cooler) conditions expected behind the front, it appears that we may see another sunny, mild weekend!
This is a nice change from the pattern we had earlier this spring, where timing on these systems often led to cloudy and wet weather for the weekends with breaks during the middle of the week.
