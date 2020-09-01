August ended on a sizzling note in Galveston with an 87° minimum temperature on Monday setting a record for the warmest minimum temperature for August since records began in 1872. This past month will also go into the books as the second warmest August ever with an 87.9° nudging August 2019 into third place. By the way, all the top 10 warmest Augusts locally (out of 137 years) having occurred since 1995, with 8 of the top 10 occurring since the year 2000.
Heat Advisories continue in effect for Galveston County and will continue for much of this week.
Meanwhile, we continue to see activity in the Tropical Atlantic. The good news for us is that none of these are anticipated to be a threat to the northwest Gulf of Mexico at this time.
Of most concern would be newly designated, Potential Tropical Cyclone #16 moving west-northwest at 18-mph through the Caribbean Sea, south of Jamaica. At 11 am, reconnaissance aircraft found the system getting better organized with 40-mph sustained winds and a central pressure of 1005 MB (29.68”). Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect for northern Honduras, the Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras. Most models call for the storm to move into central America, Belize and extreme southern Mexico. Nevertheless, it will be worth watching due to its current location.
Meanwhile, we may see a change in the weather over the coming 7-8 days that will please most folks. The first is a weak cold front that is expected to drift to just north of the coast by Saturday before stalling. While this will not provide much relief for the heat, some clouds and needed rain (Galveston had its driest August since 2011) should lower overall temperatures a little. Unfortunately, most of the rain is expected to be to our north and west as an upper-level trough forms over parts of Central and North Texas.
The models continue to suggest that a stronger cold front will reach Galveston County around September 9. Current projections show morning temperature dipping into the 60’s over most of the County with low-70’s to upper-60’s even at the coast. This may enhance local rainfall prospects by mid-week as bring much cooler conditions to our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.