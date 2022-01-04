After a warm December and January 1st, a blustery cold front brought the coldest temperatures so far this season to Galveston County. Winds gusting to 51-mph at Scholes Field added to the wind chill and resulted in minor wind damage across the County. Most of the County experienced freezing temperatures yesterday morning with a low of 30° recorded at League City. Galveston Island, however, escaped a freeze with the lowest temperature being 40° at Scholes Field in Galveston.
Looking ahead, we shall see another round of milder temperatures early this week, with high temperatures reaching the low-70’s by Wednesday afternoon. This warm-up will be brief, however, as a weak cold front limps into the area on Thursday, bringing cooler weather back with temperatures dipping back into the 40’s by Friday morning.
Again, this cooler spell will be brief with warmer temperatures and increasing clouds by this coming Saturday and Sunday. Even more important, we will see our best rain chances in several weeks with an inch or more possible through the weekend.
The catalyst for the rain will be an influx of deeper moisture as southerly winds return this weekend and the development of a surface low and trough that will move east-northeastward along and off the Texas coast ahead of yet another cold front.
Since November 1st, Galveston has received 6.06 inches less rainfall than would have been expected and League City has measured 5.47 inches less, leading to Abnormally Dry Conditions across Galveston County and much of Southeast Texas. A decent rain will be welcomed by many.
This second cold front will push off the coast by late Sunday or Monday, bringing back low temperatures in the 40’s by next Tuesday.
As they old saying goes: “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a day or two!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.