At 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center located Hurricane Laura near 27.3 N and 92.5 W, or about 200 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur. Laura was moving northwest at 16-mph with 140-mph, making the storm a strong Category 4 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center warns of catastrophic damage in the areas most impacted by the storm.

Hurricane Laura Cone 1 PM Wed.

While the projected path and landfall has changed little over the past few hours, residents of Galveston County who are thinking of staying around really need to monitor each update carefully as the impact will be so severe in the hardest hit areas. I would suggest, having a quick back up plan, if the track changes unfavorable during the afternoon hours today.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

