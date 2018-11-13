The coldest weather of the season dropped temperatures into the 40’s across the County today and pelted parts of the mainland and island with light sleet mixed with rain. Fortunately, temperatures are too warm (relatively speaking) for any accumulations or icing to occur, though winds gusting to 43-mph made conditions seem colder than they really were.
Looking ahead freezing conditions are likely tonight and again early Thursday morning over much of Southeast Texas and a freeze warning has been issued for much of the region. Most of Galveston County and the Island should, however, escape freezing weather during this cold spell thanks to the moderating effects of the Gulf.
Temperatures should begin to rise late this week into the weekend, with cool, but not cold conditions prevailing as southerly winds return before a weak cold front reaches the coast. Rain chances will appear by late Saturday or Sunday into Monday as a trough develops along the coast.
Meanwhile a change in the upper-level pattern will mean that seasonably mild temperatures may prevail for much of Thanksgiving week and the Holiday weekend, with wet weather possible around Thanksgiving.
