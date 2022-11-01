An upper-level disturbance moving across the region resulted in widespread moderate rainfall across the county today. The disturbance, combined with a weak surface low to our south and high pressure to our east resulted in brisk east to east-northeast winds and the issuance of a Small Craft Advisory for Matagorda Bay and adjacent offshore waters.
Current upper-level map:
The good news is the system should move quickly off to the east, leading to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in its wake for Wednesday and Thursday.
With the huge Lone Star Biker rally coming up this weekend, however, our concerns move to Friday and Saturday, where another upper-level system and accompanying cold front threaten to produce another round of rain.
While the greatest threat of rain and thunderstorms will be off to the north, heavy rain and some storms are not completely out of the picture with local forecasters calling for a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Saturday.
Upper-level forecast map for Saturday:
Surface forecast map for Saturday:
As it stands, projected precipitation totals for the Houston-Galveston area range from 1 to 1 ½ inches of rain for the Friday to Saturday timespan.
Overall, the weather for the Lone Star event has been quite favorable the past few years. Will its luck hold out this year?
