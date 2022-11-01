An upper-level disturbance moving across the region resulted in widespread moderate rainfall across the county today. The disturbance, combined with a weak surface low to our south and high pressure to our east resulted in brisk east to east-northeast winds and the issuance of a Small Craft Advisory for Matagorda Bay and adjacent offshore waters.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

