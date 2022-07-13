Tuesday morning’s muggy low temperature of 85 degrees marked the 10th consecutive day on the island with daily minimum warm temperature records.
Temperatures so far this month in Galveston have averaged 88.4 degrees, which is 3.4 degrees above long-term average for the month. The average in League City so far this month has been 86 degrees, which is 2.4 degrees above normal.
Regrettably, there is little prospect of change in our hot muggy weather with Heat Advisories again in effect for Galveston County.
Dry conditions also continue except for a few fortunate locales that have benefitted from the occasional thunderstorms rumbling across the region. So far this month, Galveston has recorded only 1.39 inches of precipitation, with League City reporting even less with only 0.96 inches of rain since July 1.
Looking ahead, the good news is that the area of disturbed weather along the northern Gulf Coast is no longer given any chance of development.
Heavy rain is still possible from this system at various points to our east as a low-pressure trough persists in the area. Precipitation amounts locally are expected to remain relatively light in our area over the next three days, however.
Any rain that does fall in our area will primarily be the result of outflow from a weak low-pressure area, a stationary front to our north and any outflow boundaries interacting with the daily sea breeze front.
Further down the road, there might be a chance for more clouds and rain late this weekend into early next week as a trough lingers to our east. This would lead to slightly less daytime heat, but even then, precipitation amounts are expected to be modest at best.
Finally, checking out the Tropics. Other than the small threat in the Gulf of Mexico this week, most of the Tropical Atlantic Basin remains quiet. Dry, Saharan air and dust flowing into the Atlantic and Caribbean, combined with high wind shear levels is putting a damper on development in those areas.
With extremely warm water temperatures in the Gulf and Caribbean, this could change rapidly.
