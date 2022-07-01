Deep Tropical moisture flowing in behind the remnants of the Gulf low moving northward just west of Houston will keep the possibility of additional heavy rain for Galveston County today and tonight.

Parts of Galveston County have already received more than 2 inches of rain with another 2-4 inches possible before the area begins to dry out tomorrow.

As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect until this evening.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(0) comments

