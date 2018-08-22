While some areas in the northwestern and northern parts of Galveston County received spotty, but fairly decent rains over the past three days, Galveston Island and the southern part of the County remain stuck in a month- long drought. The National Weather Service Office at League City/Dickinson has received only 0.25” of precipitation since August 1. Scholes Field in Galveston has likewise measured only 0.57” for the month—both considerably below what would be expected by August 22.
The two most common questions I get of late are when will we get some rain and when will we see cooler weather? Unfortunately, the proper response is “not very soon”. Upper-level high pressure building over Texas is likely to keep temperatures hot and precipitation limited for at least the next few days.
There is a chance of somewhat better moisture moving in late Sunday into Tuesday, but this likely will only bring a return of somewhat typical late summer conditions with a few showers or thunderstorms popping up near the coast early and over inland areas in the afternoon. The probability for any widespread and/or substantial rains, appear low through the next 7-8 days at least.
• Days 1-7 Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
On the plus side, the Tropical Atlantic Basin continues to be mercifully quiet, with no tropical development expected through the next 5 days, and even longer, if one places much stock in the intermediate term models. There are some indications that the eastern Tropical Atlantic will become more active by the first week of September and the GFS models shows a busier eastern Pacific off the southern coast of Mexico over the coming two weeks. Still, the outlook is about as good as we could hope for this time of year!
Speaking of tropical systems, I have spent the past couple of days relaying information on major Hurricane Lane, to my niece who is vacationing in Hawaii. A good portion of the Hawaiian chain is likely to receive hurricane force winds from this storm. Fortunately, Lihue (Kauai) where my niece and are staying is likely to miss the brunt of the storm, if an expected turn to the west occurs. Still, torrential rains and mudslides could be a significant threat there. In any case, here is the latest forecast graphic for those who have friends in Hawaii or are planning a visit there soon.
