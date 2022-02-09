The weather will be nearly ideal for the next few days, with seasonably cool to mild temperatures, plenty of sun and dry conditions. Morning temperatures will range from the upper-40’s to low-50’s in Galveston and the low-40’s to upper-40’s in the League City and Friendswood areas. Highs will be mostly in the 60’s through Friday.
High pressure will be generally in control over the area, with light southwest to northeast winds prevailing along the Upper-Texas coast. Even with southwest winds, afternoon temperatures will remain somewhat cool as near shore Gulf water temperatures range from around 50° to 54° degrees along the upper and middle Texas coast, putting somewhat of a lid on afternoon temperatures
Looking at this weekend, a gusty cold front will bring back a marked cool down with temperatures by Saturday morning and Sunday morning in the mid to upper-30’s inland and low-40’s at the coast.
While there may be a slight chance of rain with the frontal passage, sunny skies and breezy conditions will prevail in the wake of the front.
Temperatures should gradually rebound by the middle of next week with highs in the 60’s common across the area, with a chance of the mercury climbing to the low-70’s over northwest portions of the County by mid to late week.
Entering the realm of speculation, the weekend of the 19th will kick off parades and other festivities associated with the first weekend of Mardi Gras in Galveston. As would be expected this far out, there are differences (especially with timing) on events. Most agree that another cold front will push through around that time, however there is no consensus at all on precipitation prospects. As it stands right now, the GFS model shows some rain along and ahead of the frontal boundary on Thursday, February 17 with dry, cool weather on Friday. However, it projects another round of precipitation on Saturday as an upper-level disturbance moves across the region.
As I say, this is very speculative at this point in time and I will update this outlook next week.
