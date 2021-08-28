Hurricane Ida is now packing 100-mph sustained winds near the center. As of 1 p.m. CDT, the storm was located about 290 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi. Ida was moving northwestward at 16-mph on a path expected to bring the now expected 130-mph, Category 4 system ashore near Morgan City.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for several Parishes in southern Louisiana with a storm surge up to 15-feet to the east of where the eye makes landfall.
Locally there has been little change in the impacts expected. According to the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service these include:
Potential Local Impacts:
- Strong surf and rip currents along Gulf facing beaches
- Elevated tides of 2.8 - 3.0 ft above MLLW during times of high tide
- Wave heights of 6 to 9 ft Sunday afternoon through Monday
- Sustained winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots possible
Currently tide levels are running more than 1 foot above expected levels with a gradual increase expected though tomorrow.
• Galveston Pier 21 Tides & Currents
Fortunately, heavy rains are not expected to be a problem in Galveston County with amounts averaging less than an inch over the area.
