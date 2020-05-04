The last thing we coastal residents want to think about right now is hurricane season! But it is just around the corner and May 3-9 is Hurricane Awareness Week. With hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin starting on June 1, now is the time for Galveston County residents to consider their personal hurricane preparedness and plans should a storm threaten the area this summer or fall. Considering the complications and uncertainty of COVID-19, it is even more important to evaluate what options are available to you for this coming season.
• National Hurricane Preparedness
In line with this, the National Hurricane Center is producing a series of educational and information webinars this month. The first webinar (link below) talks about 10 lessons learned from the 2019 season as well as changes over time in the National Hurricane Center’s ability to forecast tropical cyclone tracks and intensity. In addition, the webinar covers new forecast graphics and tools for the coming season including those visualizing projected storm surges. Finally the webinar answers some questions from listeners. Although the webinar runs slightly more than an hour, it is well worth your time.
• Lessons learned from the 2018 19 Hurricane Seasons
In all, NOAA will present five more webinars from Wednesday, May 6 through Wednesday, June 3.
• NOAA (SECART) 2020 Hurricane Awareness Webinar Series
The Daily News will publish its annual Hurricane Guide on May 30.
Meanwhile, checking on our local weather; this coming week looks to be slightly cooler than what we have been seeing as a weak cold front moves through the area by Tuesday and a stronger cold front reaches the coast by this coming Saturday. We will have a couple of chances for rain as the fronts move through, but amounts and intensities will likely not match those seen last Thursday that brought close to 2 inches of rain to areas near the coast, small hail and wind gusts of 54-mph to Scholes Field in Galveston. In any event, next weekend promises to be much cooler than this last one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.