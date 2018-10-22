A complex pattern with yet another surface low and trough forming off the Texas coast and an influx of moisture from the southwest, attributable in part to Major Hurricane Willa, should result in more rain and clouds from early Tuesday into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches will be possible before drier air moves in from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. Currently, it appears as through the heaviest precipitation will be from early Wednesday into early Thursday.
Unfortunately, Category 5 Hurricane Willa may be catastrophic for the areas of Mexico most directly affected by the storm. Although remnants of the hurricane will move northeastward across Texas, the main effect in the state will be to enhance already good rainfall prospects and lead to some localized flooding across sections of the state.
Looking further ahead, the good news is that we may see some really nice autumn weather this weekend with cool nights, mild afternoons, low humidity levels and sunny skies as high pressure builds in from the northwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.