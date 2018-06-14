The good news is that an unfavorable environment (high wind shear over the southern Gulf of Mexico and dry air) may inhibit development of the tropical wave now moving northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula. Most models still suggest that the system will remain disorganized and open (lacking a well-defined center and circulation), though a couple still flirt with some modest development.
Nevertheless, the system should make an impact locally, with heavy rains possible from Saturday through early Tuesday as a surge of deep Gulf moisture flows into the area.
• Days 1-7 Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
By Monday, seas up to 10 feet can be anticipated in the central Gulf with seas of 5-6 feet closer to the Texas coast. This could lead to somewhat elevated tide levels, rip tides and surf run-up, though this will be fairly modest unless an organized system were able to develop.
So, the best plan for the current time is to prepare for some heavy rain, especially from Saturday night into Monday and to keep in touch with advisories from the local National Service Weather Office as well as the National Hurricane Center.
(2) comments
Thanks for the update please keep us posted👍
Will do.
