Bright sunshine yesterday and today offered hope to those ready for the Spring season to arrive after a colder than normal February in Galveston County. In big contrast to January which brought above normal temperatures to both League City and Galveston, February temperatures averaged a significantly colder 6.2° below normal in League City and 3.3° colder than average in Galveston.
So, what will March bring?
Looking at the short-term and intermediate models, the answer to this question seems to be that March may turn out to be very close to what we would expect, with temperatures (at least for the next two weeks) generally hovering between the 50’s and the 70’s over the County.
To be specific, milder weather should continue to dominate our picture this week as cold high pressure currently sitting over Southeast Texas shifts off to the east over the coming two days.
As a result, winds will shift to the southeast and east bringing warmer conditions along with increasing clouds and humidity levels by later this week. By this weekend high temperatures will increase into the low to mid-70’s near the coast (where cold-water temperatures in the 50’s will put a brake on afternoon heating) and the mid to upper-70’s inland. Temperatures near 80 degrees will be possible over northwest portions of the County by Sunday.
The big question mark remains as to what degree the increasing cloudiness, due to southwest winds aloft and southerly winds at the surface, will impact afternoon temperatures. Regardless the overall picture is for mild, Spring-like conditions.
Looking beyond the weekend, a cold front should move through the area before stalling offshore. This would bring cooler conditions (though not especially cold) to the County along with a decent chance of rain.
Longer range projections currently call for a reinforcing push of colder air by the later part of next week. But recent models seem to suggest temperatures mostly in the 50’s and 60’s locally, which would be very close to what would be expected for the second week of March.
