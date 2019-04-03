Spring weather is returning after winter paid a brief and gusty visit to Galveston County. The good news is that, if intermediate to long-term forecasts hold, we may be in for a long spell of mild, spring weather. Maximum temperatures should climb well into the 70’s in the Galveston-Houston area, with mild temperatures continuing for the foreseeable future.
Despite the cool, cloudy weather recently and for much of March, abnormally dry conditions are creeping back into Galveston County. Galveston finished the month with only 1.53 inches of rain (less than half of normal) and League City ended up with one of its driest March’s ever with only 0.39 inch measured for the month (2.85 inches less than would expected). And, with warmer temperatures and longer hours of daylight looming, rain will needed soon to prevent drought conditions appearing locally.
The good news (for some) is that rain is expected tonight and tomorrow as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west and brisk low-level winds from the east and southeast bring back moisture to the area. Rainfall amounts, however, are expected to be modest with the best chances for off to our north and east. Somewhat better rain chances will be likely this weekend as a deeper upper-level system tracks east across the region. Even then, forecast models are trending drier locally with this event.
To summarize, spring definitely seems to be setting in over Southeast Texas, but we will probably need some decent rains over the next few days to keep us from slowly slipping into a spring-time drought!
