The weather this weekend will hardly resemble that of London in early December with temperatures in the low to mid-70’s likely for Saturday along with sunny skies. Certainly, the weather over the coming week will be nothing like the extremes on this day (a 26° low on November 29, 1911 and an 82° high on November 29, 2016).
Despite the potentially sunny skies on Saturday, clouds and a chance of light showers will prevail today and tomorrow as disturbances move off the Mexican coast and through central Texas. A weak front moving in Friday night will keep shower chances alive, but then bring in drier air and sunshine on Saturday.
• South Plains Sector Enhanced Radar Mosaic Loop
A stronger cold front moving in late Sunday or early Monday will again bring a chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms, followed by windy, much cooler weather for Tuesday and much of next week, with temperatures dropping into the 50’s and 40’s over Galveston County..
Despite the periods of rain, the good news is that rainfall amounts will likely be relatively light over the coming 3-4 days with the heaviest precipitation focused over the Gulf of Mexico and to our north over northeast Texas.
Certainly, this is not a terrible outlook for a very busy weekend in Galveston!
