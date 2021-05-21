The Houston-Galveston National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for the local area as a tropical low continues to move toward the Texas Coast. Tides running are running 1-2 feet above expected levels, with additional build-up possible as brisk southeast winds of 20-30 mph continue through tomorrow.
This raises the possibility of minor coastal flooding and some beach erosion as the system in the Gulf of Mexico continues to head in the general direction of the mid- to upper Texas coast.
In addition, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through tomorrow afternoon as waves of 7-9 feet will be possible off the Upper-Texas coast.
Chances that disturbance AL 91 will become a tropical depression or tropical storm before landfall remain at 60 percent.
Although rainfall amounts tomorrow are generally expected to be less than 2 inches in our area, there is a risk that higher amounts could be seen if storms end up “training” over certain locations.
The National Hurricane Center and the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service will issue further alerts if conditions warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.