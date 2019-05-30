Water levels remain above normal this morning over the Bay and along the coast as brisk southerly to southeasterly winds persist. Wind gusts last night were still up to 30-mph in Galveston fostering dangerous rip tides on area beaches. However, the good news is that lighter wind speeds should develop over the coming few days, with winds veering to an east-southeast direction as we move into June.
• Observed Water Levels at Galveston Pier 21
There is also a chance that we may get some rain to break the current string of largely rain-free days. This will be the result of an upper-level low moving into the Plains and a weak cold front expected to move through the area over the coming 24-36 hours, before stalling. The models are currently divided on whether the front will stall north of Galveston County or just offshore, but that will make little difference as temperatures in the County will not change much, if at all with most of the rain and cooler air remaining off to our north. Currently, precipitation forecasts are showing from ¼ to ½ inch of precipitation with any storms that do make it this far south.
At any rate, the overall trend remains dry through at least the first week of June, as high pressure becomes firmly established over the Gulf of Mexico and Texas coastal regions. In other words, it appears as though (climatologically speaking) summer is definitely here!
