Sunny to partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures are in store for most of this weekend, with temperatures climbing into the upper-60’s and low 70’s tomorrow and Sunday. This will be a welcome relief from the 37° low in Galveston on Wednesday morning (the coldest temperature on the Island since a 32° reading on January, 18) and the 30° low in League City on Thursday morning.
Clouds, however, will be increasing on Sunday into Monday as a weak cold front reaches the coast and stalls and a trough develops along the Texas coast. This, combined with an active southerly jet stream will keep unsettled weather throughout much of next week with rain likely most days.
Fortunately, temperatures will be seasonably cool to mild for most of the Thanksgiving Holiday period as the coldest air remains trapped far to our north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.