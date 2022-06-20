On Sunday afternoon the temperature in Galveston climbed to 97 degrees, breaking the record for June 19, while the mercury reached 98 degrees in League City and 100 at Hobby Airport in Houston.

The average June temperature in Galveston this year is 87.4 degrees. If the month were to end today, this would be the warmest June ever for the city since full-time observations began in 1872.

In fact, if the month were to end today, June 2022 would be the fifth warmest month ever recorded in Galveston.

Unfortunately, there is little indication that the heat and drought will vanish anytime soon.

A stagnant mid- and upper-level high pressure ridge will persist through this weekend and likely beyond.

Saturday upper-level forecast map:

Temperature and Precipitation outlook through next week:

With the heat and dry weather already seen this spring, Galveston County is now listed as having extreme drought conditions.

While a few brief thundershowers may pepper the area, precipitation totals overall are expected to be less than a quarter inch over the coming seven days.

If there is an upside to our situation, it is that the high pressure is helping keep tropical activity well to our south.

Meanwhile, I will post a blog in a few days about the drought and heat of 2011 and what implications, if any, that year may have for our tropical outlook for this hurricane season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription