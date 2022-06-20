Record heat and dry weather to continue in Galveston County By STAN BLAZYK Stan Blazyk Author email Jun 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Sunday afternoon the temperature in Galveston climbed to 97 degrees, breaking the record for June 19, while the mercury reached 98 degrees in League City and 100 at Hobby Airport in Houston.The average June temperature in Galveston this year is 87.4 degrees. If the month were to end today, this would be the warmest June ever for the city since full-time observations began in 1872.In fact, if the month were to end today, June 2022 would be the fifth warmest month ever recorded in Galveston.Unfortunately, there is little indication that the heat and drought will vanish anytime soon.A stagnant mid- and upper-level high pressure ridge will persist through this weekend and likely beyond.Saturday upper-level forecast map:Temperature and Precipitation outlook through next week:With the heat and dry weather already seen this spring, Galveston County is now listed as having extreme drought conditions.While a few brief thundershowers may pepper the area, precipitation totals overall are expected to be less than a quarter inch over the coming seven days.If there is an upside to our situation, it is that the high pressure is helping keep tropical activity well to our south.Meanwhile, I will post a blog in a few days about the drought and heat of 2011 and what implications, if any, that year may have for our tropical outlook for this hurricane season. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High Pressure Temperature Drought Meteorology Precipitation Ridge Weather Galveston County Stan Blazyk Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade. Author email Follow Stan Blazyk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAuthorities identify woman killed in Friendswood driveway accidentMan charged with assault, accused of pistol-whipping restaurant workerTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityGrand jury returns indictment in 2020 Galveston causeway crashAfter dike party chaos, Texas City considers ways to be better preparedFriendswood woman killed in driveway accident, police sayMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in carMan charged with drunk driving after fatal Sunday crash in San LeonGalveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming JuneteenthChild drowns in Texas City pool, police say CollectionsPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston Island‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeCitizen of the Year 2022 Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (80) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (64) When is enough, enough? (63) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47) It's time to vote Randy Weber out of office (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.