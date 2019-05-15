It should come as no surprise that the first two weeks of May have been exceedingly wet in Galveston County. The National Weather Service Office in League City/Dickinson has measured 10.26 inches of rain through the first 14 days of this month (8.49 inches more than would be anticipated for that time period). Scholes Field in Galveston has seen 6.70 inches of rain fall so far, giving that location 5.09 inches more precipitation than would be anticipated for the first 14 days of May.
The good news is that the last half of this month is likely to result in drier and warmer conditions than we have seen so far this month. Given the swollen rivers, creeks and bayous over Southeast Texas this may bring a welcome break to areas at risk for additional flooding with any more significant rainfall.
This doesn’t mean that we will be entirely rain-free. Precipitation chances will be reasonably high this weekend (especially Saturday and Sunday), as an upper-level system moves into the Plains and a weak, Pacific cold front slides across the state. Longer term forecasts also are hinting at another round of rain by the middle of next week. Still, precipitation levels are not expected to be excessive over the County and the best chances for heavy rain will be off to our north and west with both events.
• Days 1-7 Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
On the plus side, this will result in more favorable weather for outdoor activities and for those tourists planning to visit the coast over the next couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.