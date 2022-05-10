An upper-air pattern known as an “Omega Block” because of its shape — a nose of high pressure extending northeastward from Mexico across the eastern half of Texas to the Ohio Valley — has Southeast Texas in relatively stagnant weather pattern characterized by warmer than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions.
Consequently, mostly dry, warm and humid conditions are expected to prevail over our area for the next week or two.
There will be a slight chance of some rain this weekend as the high-pressure area aloft decreases with an upper-level low pressure area drifting westward into the Appalachians and Ohio Valley. This, combined with increased instability and a weak disturbance to our north, providing slightly more favorable conditions for some rain locally. The bulk of the precipitation is expected to be light with more substantial rains to our east and northeast, however.
Surface map for Saturday:
Weekend precipitation outlook:
Overall, a more summer-like pattern is emerging, which brings me briefly to the Tropics.
Although the official start of the Hurricane Season is still June 1, the National Hurricane Center will begin issuing daily reports May 15. Already, they are tracking the first Tropical Wave of the season as it moves across the far eastern Tropical Atlantic.
While development of this wave is not expected at this time, it nonetheless a reminder that hurricane season will soon be upon us.
Since tropical cyclones usually require sea water temperatures near or above 80 degrees for development, here is a graph showing average water temperatures in Galveston for each month. This clearly shows why we will soon be entering hurricane season and why our local weather is steadily becoming warm and muggy.
By the way, the water temperature at Pier 21 in Galveston today is 82 degrees, which is considerably above the average for this early in May.
