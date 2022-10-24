Two cold fronts are expected to move across Southeast Texas over the next five or six days, bringing much needed rain, lower humidity and cooler temperatures.
The first front should reach the coast by early Tuesday morning with wind gusts up to 35 mph and a slight chance of severe thunderstorms.
A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for Galveston Bay and the upper Texas coast.
The expected storms will be enhanced by moisture flowing into Texas from the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn in Mexico and a short-wave trough moving eastward from West Texas.
Although, this should bring needed rain to the county, overall amounts are expected to be relatively modest — in the range of ¼ to ½ inch.
Cooler, drier air will prevail behind the cold front with low temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday mornings ranging from the upper 50s at the coast to the mid- to low 50s over inland areas.
If the rain totals with this current front prove to be disappointing, the good news is another front and surface low will approach Southeast Texas by Friday and Saturday. This second round of precipitation should bring rainfall amounts of 1 to 1 ½ inches.
We are in a progressive pattern where the old saying: “If you don’t like the weather, just wait awhile” might certainly be true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.