When a hurricane isn’t looming, late August has always been one of my favorite times of the year. Sunlight becomes a little softer and shady areas are easier to find as I take my dogs on their daily walks. August is also the start of the four rainiest months in Galveston with rainfall averaging 5.23 inches a month from August 1 through November 30.
Although the latest GFS model is not all that bullish for any meaningful rain for the next week or two, the European model seems to be hinting at a wetter trend setting in next week and this seems to be supported by the outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center.
Late August also brings the first small hints of impending autumn. The average daily temperature begins decreasing on August 21, though the temperature difference by the 31st is a miniscule 0.5° lower than it was on the 1st of the month. Still, the weather pattern over the U.S. begins showing a slow, but steady transition to a more active phase as we move into September.
Do not get too excited, however, by these small changes. Hot, muggy summer-type conditions are likely to linger and it may be awhile before we see our first real “cold” front. Nevertheless, we are slowly, but surely moving into a new pattern.
Of course, late August takes us right into the heart of the hurricane season with the frequency of storms peaking around September 10.
The good news is that conditions in the tropics remain unfavorable for development (despite the appearance of Sub-Tropical Storm Ernesto) which is no threat to the United States.
Consequently, neither the GFS nor European models show much chance of development over the coming two weeks. And this is reflected as well in the latest two week Global Tropical Hazards report. Colorado State comes out with its next two week tropical forecast tomorrow. I doubt that it will differ much from these outlooks. If it does, I will post an update. In the meanwhile, let’s enjoy our “pre-autumn” late summer weather!
