Heavy rain will be possible in Galveston County on Sunday and Monday as a couple of weak disturbances and a deep pool of moisture work their way west toward the upper-Texas coast.
Meanwhile, further to the southeast, a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough moving through the southeastern Bahamas has become a little better organized today. While upper-level winds remain somewhat unfavorable at this time, conditions may be somewhat more favorable as the system moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico in a few days. Consequently, the National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 40% chance of developing over the coming five days.
Currently models are not in good agreement on whether the system will become an organized tropical storm, with some calling for development and some keeping the area somewhat fragmented. Nevertheless, this is something that we will need to watch. At the very least, we can anticipate the possibility of another round of heavy rain 5 to 7 days from now.
Certainly, I will provide updates as these systems evolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.