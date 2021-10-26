Thunderstorms and wind in our picture, but near ideal conditions likely for Halloween weekend

The next few days will bring changeable weather, beginning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms today as a weak upper-level disturbance moves across the region. This will be followed by a better chance of rain Wednesday as a strong cold front reaches the coast and moves offshore.

We’re looking at a line of thunderstorms moving quickly across the County early Wednesday. They could bring strong winds and brief heavy downpours. especially with a plume of deep moisture nosing into our area. While rainfall amounts are not expected to be too heavy because of the quick movement of the storms, local amounts of an inch or more will be possible.

Weather Watch
Weather Watch
Weather Watch

Strong winds may accompany the squall line, leading a chance for severe weather for much of Southeast Texas including Galveston County.

Weather Watch

Strong west to northwest winds will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible near the coast and Bay, and I would not be surprised to see gusts up to 40 mph on Galveston Island based upon my experience with these types of frontal passages. In any case, those with inflatable or hanging Halloween decorations might want to take steps to protect them.

Weather Watch

Small Craft and Wind Advisories will likely be needed along with Low Water Advisories.

The good news is that much cooler conditions will prevail behind the front, with lows reaching the upper-50s over northwest portions of the County and the low 60s at the coast by Friday morning.

Weather Watch

Looking further ahead, a brief warmup early next week will be followed by slightly cooler temperatures by mid-week, keeping temperatures seasonably cool for the first week of November.

Weather Watch

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription