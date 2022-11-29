Dense fog, a windy cold front, a chance of thunderstorms and an unseasonably mild weekend will greet county residents over the coming five to seven days.

The fog rolled in overnight as a warm front move northward across the area raising humidity levels and dew points. This prompted a dense fog advisory until noon today.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

