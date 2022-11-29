Dense fog, a windy cold front, a chance of thunderstorms and an unseasonably mild weekend will greet county residents over the coming five to seven days.
The fog rolled in overnight as a warm front move northward across the area raising humidity levels and dew points. This prompted a dense fog advisory until noon today.
Fortunately, with the warm front continuing northward into North Texas and daytime heating, some sun has returned amidst the residual fog. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible later today and tonight as deeper moisture continues to flow into the region.
A rapid change in weather conditions will occur Wednesday as a strong cold front moves southward across the region.
There will be a slight chance of severe thunderstorms as the front nears the coast. The prospects seem slim for any substantial rain with these storms, however, as the bulk of the storm activity should be mostly off to our east and northeast.
The front will bring much cooler and windy conditions with winds gusting up to 35 mph tonight and temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s in the county by morning. This sets up a breezy, cool, but sunny Wednesday.
The high pressure behind the front will quickly move off to the east, allowing temperatures to rise back into the 70s by Friday through Sunday. This will lead to a rapid return of moisture to Southeast Texas along with a chance of light rain for Saturday and Sunday.
Again, any rainfall amounts will modest at best and the main issue for those attending the Dickens on the Strand in Galveston this weekend may be the decidedly London-like temperatures.
