Despite an absence of any hurricanes or tropical storms along the upper-Texas coast, September, 2018 will not easily be forgotten. It is already the 3rd wettest month ever (topped only by Harvey influenced August, 2017 and an exceedingly wet September, 1885 in which some of the rainfall was due to a tropical storm that paralleled the Texas coast before turning east towards the Florida Panhandle). In addition, given the fact that we could see several more days of rain, this month may match or exceed the September record number of days with measurable precipitation (20 in 1958, as opposed to 17 so far this month).
The main culprits for this current bout of showers and thunderstorms is a flow of deep tropical moisture, a cold front slowly moving south across Texas and likely to stall just offshore of the Texas coast, and an upper-level trough moving into the Plains, which will further destabilize our atmosphere.
• North American Surface Analysis
As a result more heavy rain Is possible between now and Saturday and could even linger into Sunday or Monday, depending upon how far the front moves into the Gulf before stalling.
In fact, looking ahead, it seems as though October will start off on a wet, warm note as well, with any significant cool, dry air likely until the second week of the month when the GFS model at least is calling for a decent push of cooler air. I, for one, will be more than ready as I am tired of walking my dogs across streets that seem like rivers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.