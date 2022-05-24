Heavy rain likely tomorrow as cold front approaches By STAN BLAZYK Stan Blazyk Author email May 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A thunderstorm cluster roared across Deep South Texas this morning, across South Padre Island and into the Gulf of Mexico. This is associated with a weak upper-level trough moving east across the region.Current upper-level map:While the bulk of the rain is expected to stay south of our area, the atmosphere is unstable enough that showers and thunderstorms could develop later this afternoon over Southeast Texas.Still the best chance for rain will be tomorrow as deep moisture pools along the coast and a cold front moves to the coast before stalling offshore.Moisture level outlook for Wednesday:Surface Forecast Map for Wednesday:Excessive Precipitation Outlook for tomorrow:Rainfall amounts tomorrow could reach 1-2 inches locally as the storms move through. A few storms could reach severe levels as wellThe good news is that sunny, slightly cooler conditions should prevail on Thursday and Friday with morning temperatures dropping into the 60's and 70's over the Galveston and Houston areas.Warm conditions will quickly return, however, with high temperatures in the low-90's to upper-80's by Sunday, so enjoy the brief respite from the heat while it lasts! Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

Stan Blazyk
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade. 