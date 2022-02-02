A strong cold wave is due to reach the Upper-Texas coast shortly after midnight tonight bringing gusty north winds and much colder conditions to the County. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40’s during the day tomorrow and continue falling into the mid-30’s at the coast and low-30’s over inland areas of the County by Friday morning.
The good news is that temperatures will not be quite as cold as some models indicated earlier this week. As it stands now, low temperatures on Friday morning and Saturday morning are expected to range from around 34° to 36° on Galveston Island and along the Bay. A freeze is still likely over inland and northwestern parts of the County, with the latest forecasts are suggesting lows around the low-30’s to 30° on Friday and Saturday.
The other good news is that the rains yesterday brought needed moisture to the area, without the street flooding initially feared. Rainfall amounts were in the predicted 1-2 inch range rather than the 2-4 inches that were possible.
This upward nudge in the forecast lows is due to the fact that the initial push of cold air will be quite shallow with a layer of warmer air aloft. This will result in a delay in clouds and precipitation moving out of our area in the wake of the front. Also, the frontal passage will be a little later than earlier models indicated, thus delaying the cool-down to some degree.
Now for the bad news. It will still be very cold locally, with winds gusting to 35-mph. Wind chill factors in the 20’s will be widespread in the County and a Gale Warnings and Small Craft Advisories in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
To add to the chill, cold rains will accompany the front and linger through tomorrow evening, bringing another ½-to-½ inch of precipitation to the area.
Of concern to those needing to travel to points north and west of the area, especially towards Central and North Central Texas is the Winter Storm Advisory. While the possible freezing rain and sleet in these areas is expected to be light, some icing on bridges and overpasses will be possible. Some light sleet or freezing rain (no accumulation anticipated) will even be possible in northwest parts of the County.
As for long-term, cold high pressure will persist over Texas well into next week. While temperatures will gradually increase, quite cool conditions should prevail through the coming week and beyond.
In other words, winter will be with us a while longer!
