Sunny, hot weather will gradually give way to increasing clouds and rain chances as we move through this week, with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning possible by Wednesday and Thursday.
This dramatic change would be the result of a primarily mid- and upper-level low moving slowly west on the south side of a high pressure ridge extending from the Atlantic and North Carolina to Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center has given the area a 10 percent chance of development as it slides west toward the Texas coast.
To put this in simple English, development is unlikely, but cannot be ruled out. Typically these types of systems are not very favorable for such development, however, with some lower pressure showing up at the surface, it will need to be monitored.
Regardless of whether this disturbance does develop, it is likely to bring to bring a chance of heavy rains with 2-3 inches or more possible over Galveston County by mid to later this week. The models currently still have some differences on the timing of the heaviest rains locally, with the best guess from early Wednesday through Thursday.
At any rate, the weather on July 4 is likely to less than ideal for outdoor activities and the various firework displays scheduled. In addition, although the chances for tropical development are low, it would be wise to keep in touch with future reports from the National Hurricane Center and the local National Weather Service office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.