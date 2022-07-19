The Great Heat Wave of 2022 continues over Southeast Texas. A muggy 86-degree low this morning in Galveston set an all-time warm temperature minimum for the day with the mercury climbing to 92 degrees by 11:45 am.
If the month were to end today, the average temperature would set an all-time heat record for July, making this the fourth consecutive month when the monthly average has broken warm temperature records extending back to 1872.
Unfortunately, high pressure aloft and at the surface is likely to keep temperatures above normal, heat advisories in effect and precipitation limited for the next week or two.
Well, some weak mid- to upper-level disturbances moving east across the South and the Gulf of Mexico may bring some clouds and a slight chance of rain for Friday and Saturday. However, at best we are looking at a scattered showers and very limited amounts of precipitation
Precipitation forecast map for Friday/Saturday:
Upper-level Forecast map for Friday:
Not all is bad news on the weather front. Conditions remain unfavorable for tropical development in much of the Tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea as warm, dry air from Africa (the Saharan Dust Layer) flows into the region and strong wind shear prevails. Both these factors tend to suppress tropical storm development.
Complacency, however, is not warranted. August is just around the corner and this pattern could easily change as we move into the peak hurricane months of August and September. But we can hope that it doesn’t.
