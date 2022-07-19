The Great Heat Wave of 2022 continues over Southeast Texas. A muggy 86-degree low this morning in Galveston set an all-time warm temperature minimum for the day with the mercury climbing to 92 degrees by 11:45 am.

If the month were to end today, the average temperature would set an all-time heat record for July, making this the fourth consecutive month when the monthly average has broken warm temperature records extending back to 1872.

ww1.png
WW2.png
WW3.gif
ww4.gif
ww5.png
ww6.gif
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription