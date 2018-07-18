The heat spell and drier weather that I mentioned in my blog last week is well on its way to settling across Southeast Texas. A persistent high pressure ridge aloft is likely to hang around, and even increase its impact on our weather, over the weekend. This pattern will be accompanied by subsiding (sinking air), suppressing rain probabilities and leading to continued hot weather for the next week or two.
There may be slight chance of rain by the middle of next week, as the high pressure area shifts back to the west, allowing storms from a low pressure trough to our east to drift into Southeast Texas. Still, even this modest hope seems to be a stretch at this point in time.
However, this slight shift in the upper-level high pressure ridge may be our best hope for precipitation until late July or August, when we look to the Tropics for the development of rain making systems.
Fortunately (or unfortunately if we are desperate for rain), most analyses are pointing for a relatively light season in terms of tropical cyclone development. While, as I mentioned in my last blog, a pattern (the MJO or Madden-Julian Oscillation) associated with increased tropical development will reach the Caribbean and Atlantic by early to mid-August. Despite this, the overall situation in the region continues to be unfavorable for storm development so it is uncertain at this time what impact the MJO will have in the region.
Currently, the Tropical Atlantic is about as quiet as one could hope for this time of year. In addition, another round of Saharan dust is likely to suppress tropical development as well as bring us another round of hazy weather down the road.
At any rate, we will get a new round of Tropical season forecasts and analysis in early August and see how they evaluate what impact the MJO will have on the Tropical Atlantic next month. Until then, I guess we should be grateful for the lull in tropical activity and be prepared to water our lawns a little more than we would prefer!
