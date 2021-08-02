A weak August cold front drifting south across Texas will bring a change in our weather this week, with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, possibly into Wednesday.
The broad outline of these changes seems fairly clear, with the weak frontal boundary drifting near the coast or even offshore by Tuesday. As it often goes with weather, however, the “devil is in the details” with minor differences resulting in vastly different conditions for any specific locale.
In any case, those traveling northwest out of the Houston-Galveston area today and tonight will need to watch for heavy rains and possible flash flooding.
In Galveston County, we can expect a marginal chance of excessive rainfall through early Tuesday.
Looking further ahead rain chances will remain relatively high through Wednesday or Thursday (depending on where the front eventually ends up stalling), with a return to more typical August conditions by this weekend, with temperatures back in the 90s and isolated to scattered thundershowers.
On the plus side, most of the intermediate term models keep the Tropical Atlantic fairly quiet for the next two weeks, though the latest European model does develop a system that heads toward the East Coast.
