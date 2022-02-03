The cold air is moving in a little deeper and faster than projected by the models yesterday and this impacts weather locally as well as over large sections of the state.
Consequently, a Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for much of the inland areas of Galveston County from 8 p.m. this evening until noon tomorrow. Light freezing rain and sleet will be possible in those areas with icing possible on bridges, overpasses overnight and early tomorrow. Light freezing rain may also be possible for Galveston Island although it is not currently included in the Winter Storm Advisory.
At the present time, low temperatures Friday morning are anticipated to be in the upper 20s, around 30 degrees Saturday morning and the low-30s Sunday morning. In Galveston, minimum temperatures in the low 30s are likely tomorrow morning with mid-30s Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday.
In contrast to the big freeze last February, temperatures in the county will climb above freezing each day through the weekend, but this doesn’t mean there will not be any stress to the power-grid statewide, as the ice storm will impact much of the state over the next day or so.
In addition, much of the state will experience hard freezes with minimum temperatures ranging from 22 degrees in Huntsville, 18 degrees in Austin and 10 degrees in Abilene tomorrow morning, with lows of 25 degrees in Huntsville, 20 degrees in Austin, 13 degrees in Dallas and 10 degrees in Abilene on Saturday morning.
If there is any good news with this, it is that sleet, snow, and ice accumulations will be fairly light across much of the state and that decreasing clouds and sunny skies Saturday will provide some relief from the cold.
Still, with winds gusting to 35 mph in Galveston, wind chill will remain a hazard for area residents and outdoor pets through tomorrow.
