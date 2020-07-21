Bands of thunderstorms rolled across parts of Galveston from yesterday afternoon, overnight and into this morning as expected. The downpours temporarily prompted a flood advisory that expired at 9:30 am this morning. Rainfall amounts around the County have ranged from 6 to nearly 7 inches around La Marque to the vicinity of 2 to 2 ½ inches over Galveston Island from yesterday morning until 10 am this morning.
The rains were the result of a weak tropical wave and area of low pressure along the Texas coast, combined with an inflow of deep tropical moisture.
Rain chances will remain fairly high through tomorrow as the deep moisture continues over our area with some decrease in amounts and area coverage tomorrow into early Thursday. By late Thursday into Friday we will see an increase again in rainfall coverage and amounts as yet another tropical wave moves west from Cuba towards the western Gulf.
Currently the National Hurricane Center gives this area a modest 40% chance for developing into an organized system over the coming five days and some models call for a weak low to form off the Texas coast by late Wednesday or Thursday, while others keep the system as a disorganized wave.
In either case, we are likely to see somewhat of a repeat, weather-wise, of what we have had over the past 24-hours with deep moisture levels and periods of heavy rain likely though the early part of next weekend.
Meanwhile, in addition to the 40% chance of development with our next tropical wave, the National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance midway between the African coast and the Lesser Antilles an 80% chance of developing over the coming five days.
If there is any good news with this disturbance, it is that it is likely to encounter unfavorable atmospheric conditions by this weekend as it nears the Lesser Antilles. At this time, most of the intermediate term models seem to weaken this system considerably over time. Still, it will be something to monitor over time as it tracks into the Caribbean Sea.
