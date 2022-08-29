An influx of deep tropical moisture and a weak upper-level trough threatens to bring heavy rain and possible street flooding to parts of Galveston County over the next 24 hours.
While rain chances should ramp down a little by mid- to late week, showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible and rain chances should increase again by the weekend as low pressure and another trough develop along the coast.
Saturday surface forecast map:
At any rate, heavy rain will be possible over the coming seven or so days.
Meanwhile, activity in the Tropical Atlantic Basin continues to ramp up with no less than four areas with some development potential.
The good news is that the most serious threat — Invest AL 91 — is expected to veer north of the Caribbean and mostly pose a threat in the Atlantic.
The most likely system to impact the Gulf of Mexico is given only a 20 percent chance of developing into a named storm as it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula and enters the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico.
Most models, such as the European (ECMWF) suggest the storm will not fully develop and will remain an open trough as it approaches the coasts of Mexico and Texas.
Still, the American Model (GFS) shows a developed system approaching the coast of Mexico by Sept. 6 and the latest Naval Research Lab (Navgem model) depicts a rather potent system approaching Mexico about the same time.
What this means is that although somewhat unlikely, it will be worth monitoring over the coming week to see what exactly does develop in the Gulf of Mexico.
