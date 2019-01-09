One of the most frequent questions I get is if we can expect a freeze anytime soon. Fortunately, for most of us, freezing weather appears unlikely for another two weeks or longer. While the southern jet stream is active this year and is bringing us our changeable weather, the northern (or polar jet stream) is bottled up far to the north, funneling most of the really cold air into eastern Canada (also plunging south across Europe currently).
As long as this pattern endures, the really frigid air will remain well off to our north and this is what the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature outlooks suggest.
Meanwhile, looking at the next 5 days or so, partly cloudy, breezy, cool weather will prevail for the next few days as a result of last night’s modest cold front. A trough expected to develop to our west and move into the Plains (along with a cold front and associated low over Texas) by the end of this week. This should result in some clouds and rain Friday and Saturday. Precipitation amounts, however, are anticipated to be modest in Galveston County (generally less than ½ inch) with the heaviest rains off to the north.
A cold front moving in behind this system should lead to seasonably chilly, sunny weather for the first half of next week with low temperatures dropping into the 40’s over Galveston County.
In other words, not a bad weather outlook at all for January!
