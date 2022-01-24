A coastal low along a warm front is bringing widespread cloudiness and rain across much of Texas today.
Although the latest models have backed off some from the 1 to 1 ½ inches projected locally, widespread amounts of ½ to ¾ inch are still possible with the heaviest rain near the coast and in the Gulf of Mexico.
The rains come in the wake of the coldest weather so far this season in Galveston with the mercury dropping to 35 degrees on the Island and 32 degrees in League City and the Friendswood/Pearland areas.
So far, January has been very different, weather-wise, than December, which was the warmest ever recorded in both Galveston County and most of Southeast Texas. Instead, weather this month has been much more typical of January with temperatures so far this month just slightly above normal at League City (0.4 degrees above normal so far) and 2.5 degrees above normal in Galveston.
With cold fronts projected to reach the coast by early Wednesday and next Monday, seasonably cool conditions should prevail into February.
The Climate Prediction Center continues to call for seasonably cool conditions for the next week or two. The good news is that the long-term models do not show an outbreak of really frigid air for the next couple of weeks, with even a return to milder conditions by early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.