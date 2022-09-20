A large upper-level high pressure system centered over the south-central United States will likely bring record-breaking heat to parts of Texas as summer refuses to relinquish its grip.
Current Upper-level map:
Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the low to mid-90s in Galveston County to the mid- to upper 90s in the Houston metropolitan area and could rise to the triple digits in Harris County and areas to the north.
Fortunately, a “cold” front may reach the coast by late Sunday or Monday, bringing back seasonably mild temperatures as we enter the new week.
The cold front is expected to move across Texas as our upper-level high retreats westward and a low-pressure trough digs southward over the eastern United States.
Now here is where the rub comes in regarding both our cold front and the fate of the tropical disturbance Invest AL98, which has an 80 percent chance of developing into a named storm as it moves westward into the very warm waters of the Caribbean Sea over the coming five days.
If the timing is right, and the trough over the Southeastern United States is deep enough early next week, then AL98 could turn northward tracking over western Cuba and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
If it isn’t, then the system could continue westward toward the Yucatan and eventually the western Gulf of Mexico.
Differences in the latest models reflect the uncertainty. The GFS (American Model), the ECMWF (the European) and the NAVGEM (Naval) all show a turn northward, with the GFS and European suggesting a track toward the Florida Panhandle and the Naval model showing an even sharper northward turn towards the Bahamas.
GFS model outlook for Friday:
European Model outlook for Sept. 28:
NAVGEM outlook for Sept. 26:
By contrast, the Canadian model favors a more westerly track sending the system into the southern Gulf of Mexico, echoing a similar track projection by the Japanese model.
What all this means is there's much uncertainty it will be wise to keep an eye on this system as it enters the Caribbean Sea, where some models predict rapid intensification.
For my part, I am pulling for the cold front and the trough to our east.
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.
